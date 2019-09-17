menu

Malta refuses Italian coastguard permission to disembark rescued migrants

kurt_sansone
17 September 2019, 3:32pm
by Kurt Sansone
The migrants were rescued by the Italian coastguard
An Italian coastguard vessel that rescued 90 migrants on Monday night has been refused permission to disembark in Malta, in the latest standoff between both countries.

According to a spokesperson for the Armed Forces of Malta, the rescue took place outside Malta’s search and rescue area (SAR).

“The Italian coastguard does not have permission to enter Maltese territorial waters,” the spokesperson said, without elaborating on the case.

The Italian media are reporting that the rescue took place in “Maltese waters”, a term often used erroneously to describe the Maltese SAR.

The reports say that the coastguard is making its way to Malta after rescuing the migrants from a wooden boat.

Malta has always stuck to the principle enshrined in international law that rescued people are taken to the closest, safest port of call, irrespective of the SAR region in which the rescue happened. The role of the country responsible for the SAR region is to coordinate the rescue.

However, Italy’s interpretation of international law has always been that the country responsible for the SAR region should take in rescued people.

This would be the first standoff between both countries after a change in government in Italy.

