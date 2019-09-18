menu

MFSA will not comment publicly on court action by one of its governors

The financial services regulator will have to respond to a judicial letter filed by board member Joe Brincat

kurt_sansone
18 September 2019, 9:40am
by Kurt Sansone
The MFSA has been at the centre of controversy over golden handshakes offered to employees
The MFSA has been at the centre of controversy over golden handshakes offered to employees

The Malta Financial Services Authority will not comment on the court action taken by one of its governors against the CEO, the authority said.

In a short statement released to the media on Wednesday morning the MFSA said it took note of the judicial letter filed by board member Joe Brincat.

“The authority does not consider it appropriate to comment publicly on the ongoing matters referred to by the said governor. However, the authority wishes to make it clear that funds administered by it, are, and will continue to be used exclusively in the exercise of its functions and operations,” the MFSA said.

It added that the board “shall remain focused on the implementation of its vision and strategy”.

The case revolves around a judicial letter filed by Brincat, a veteran lawyer and former deputy leader of the Labour Party, over what he decried as irresponsible spending by the MFSA on golden handshakes.

The judicial letter was addressed to MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri.

Only yesterday, the Opposition asked for a meeting of Parliament’s public accounts committee to discuss and investigate the behaviour of the authority. The Nationalist Party spokespersons also asked for political responsibility to be shouldered.

Controversy has surrounded the MFSA’s decision to offer its former human resources manager an early retirement package. George Spiteri had helped device the early retirement scheme, which included no clause precluding those benefiting from it from seeking employment in another government entity.

Spiteri left MFSA and took up a similar post with the Malta Business Registry, which earlier this year was hived off from the MFSA.

A second case involved the MFSA’s former chief operating officer Reuben Fenech, who is understood to have been given marching orders by the CEO after the two clashed.

It was this second case that prompted Brincat to file the judicial letter after reports suggested that Fenech was to be given a golden handshake to leave the authority.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Commissioner for Standards can’t investigate Keith Schembri’s €1.5 million loan to The Times
National

Commissioner for Standards can’t investigate Keith Schembri’s €1.5 million loan to The Times
David Hudson
MFSA will not comment publicly on court action by one of its governors
National

MFSA will not comment publicly on court action by one of its governors
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] A new breed of old Bobby on the beat in Mellieha
National

[WATCH] A new breed of old Bobby on the beat in Mellieha
Karl Azzopardi
Comino pier will destroy iconic Blue Lagoon, watchdogs warn
National

Comino pier will destroy iconic Blue Lagoon, watchdogs warn
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.