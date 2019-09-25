1,023 car spaces for uni sports grounds

The University of Malta has presented an application for an underground carpark providing 1,023 parking spaces and 3,700 sq.m of commercial facilities.

In April 2018, the Planning Authority board refrained from taking a decision on the University’s proposed sports complex, to give the university more time to consider the inclusion of a car park beneath the facility, and incorporate more renewable energy measures.

On 5 September, the board gave the university another four weeks to present an application for the carpark.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Gzira mayor Conrad Borg Manché insisted on a firm commitment that the parking facilities will be approved.

“We have always insisted that the permit for sports facilities should only be issued if carpark facilities are incorporated in the project,” he said.

The two-level carpark will be accessed and exited through Edgar Bernard street through two separate ramps. The entrance will be aligned to Willie Arena street.

The submitted drawings also include the provision of two stores (535sq.m), eight shops (1,140sq.m), two offices (1,140sq.m), a cafeteria (530sq.m) including a preparation area and seating area (360sq.m). These proposed facilities will themselves require the provision of 100 parking space.

According to the case officer the addition of this commercial aspect (approximately 3,700sq.m) would require further assessment by Transport Malta.

The application for new sports facilities envisages the demolition of the existing sports institute building and the construction of a new one, a spectator stand with underlying sports research laboratories and the refurbishment of the existing ground and a new eight-lane athletics track.

The revised proposal also includes the provision of solar panels on the roofs of the building (83sq.m) and the spectator stand (887sq.m).

MaltaToday is informed that the car park will cost a staggering €10 million – 70% of this sum will be paid from the Urban Improvement Fund, whose contributions are paid by developers in lieu of lost parking spaces, and is meant to finance environmental and transport projects in different localities.

In this case, €7 million will be taken from the funds allocated to six localities – namely Gzira, Msida, San Gwann, Sliema, Ta’ Xbiex and St Julian’s. Gzira would be contributing €1.2 million, which amounts to 68% of its entire fund.

Sliema and St Julian’s will contribute €2 million each (39% of their funds).

The local plan approved in 2006 rules out the development of parking spaces in or around the university campus in a bid to encourage pedestrian and public transport links to the University.

But in April, board members pointed out that the increase in the university’s population had resulted in the uptake of parking spaces in neighbouring localities like Gzira and Msida.

Transport studies had concluded that the development of sports facilities would result in a shortfall of 14 parking spaces, which was to be catered for in the second phase of the project.

But the planning board had insisted that not developing a carpark under the proposed facilities would have been a “missed opportunity”.

The question is whether the new carpark will itself encourage more students to use cars.