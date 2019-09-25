[WATCH] Suspended passport sellers got to use Castille for their promotional video

menu

Passport sellers suspended from IIP for boasting of political connections got to use Castille for their promotional video

matthew_vella
25 September 2019, 5:02pm
by Matthew Vella
Interior of the OPM at Auberge de Castille: that’s a great backdrop!
The suspended passport seller who boasted of his high-profile connections had the luxury of using the Office of the Prime Minister – the Auberge de Castille – as the backdrop to promote the sale of citizenship under the Individual Investor Programme.

In a Facebook video first flagged by Lovin Malta, both parliamentary secretary for citizenship Julia Farrugia Portelli, and the Malta IIP Agency’s CEO Jonathan Cardona, star in this promotional video for Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates.

The law firm, which had two licenses to sell Maltese citizenship, was suspended from the IIP after being secretly recorded telling an undercover journalist he could use his contacts with the prime minister and Farrugia Portelli, to push forward problematic applicants.

Julia Farrugia Portelli, and Jonathan Cardona both starred in the promotional video
READ | Passport agents and Paceville boss boast of ministerial friendships in French TV reveal

The secret footage shows one of Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates representatives, allegedly Jean Philippe Chetcuti, explain how authorities would “close an eye” to buyers with a criminal record.

In their promotional video, Farrugia Portelli and Cardona promote the IIP scheme together with Malta Residency Visa Agency CEO Roderick Cutajar, before Jean Philippe Chetcuti gets his turn in front of the camera, in one of the OPM’s halls. “Malta is an international hub of substance,” Chetcuti says, listing his firm’s portfolio.

Both Joseph Muscat and Farrugia Portelli have claimed to have had “no relationship whatsoever with the firm”, limiting their acquaintance to a passing friendship on the school bus.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
