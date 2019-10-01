[WATCH] ‘Stupid decision’ to censor mask-wearing activists, Muscat says

The decision to censor Moviment Graffitti activists wearing masks depicting Transport Minister Ian Borg was “stupid”, the Prime Minister said.

Joseph Muscat, highlighting that the University had complete autonomy, insisted that his government was against any kind of censorship.

Muscat, who was fielding questions from journalists on the back of a visit to the University, said freedom of expression was an integral part of an institution of higher education.

“I think it was a stupid decision… I would hazard to say. And I don’t think it was a top down decision from the University, but one taken someone, somewhere. If freedom of expression doesn’t take place at university, then I don’t know where it can take place,” Muscat said.

“I also want to make it clear - because I noted some comments which were being made - that the government does not intrude into what the University does. [The University] has complete autonomy. And I am sure the University’s attitude is not one of censorship,” he underscored.

Muscat acknowledged that wearing a mask was a “humorous way” of criticising those in politics, and emphasised the government was “completely against any type of censorship.”

Security’s guard’s reaction was exaggerated - Education Minister

Asked about the matter, Evarist Bartolo said that while the security had acted in an exaggerated manner by confiscating the Graffitti activists’ masks, it was unfair to claim that the University had in place a censorship policy.

“I don’t think the university [told students not to wear political masks]. I think the security guard in question reacted completely wrongly. Those who know we know that if I were a student I’d probably be part of Graffitti," he said.

"We have no problem with the University having complete freedom of expression, and with everyone who works, teaches and studies there having maximum freedom of expression. We in fact are proposing in the new law that the University bet he critical conscience of Maltese society."

Read also: Undeterred by censorship, Graffitti activists return to University with Ian Borg masks

“But to take yesterday’s incident and create a whole theory that the University is stopping freedom of expression is an exaggeration. Things should be kept proportionate. The security guard’s reaction was exaggerated, but it is not true that there is a policy that students can’t express themselves or be critical,” Bartolo said.

When it was pointed out that the incident had ironically happened ten years after the writer of a story, “Li Tkisser Sewwi”, published in a University magazine, was censored - which had prompted the Labour Party to come out strongly against censorship - Bartolo said his party was in no way now favouring censorship.

“I don’t think the Labour Party is now coming out in favour of censorship. The irony is in the date, but I don’t think anyone, not even the security guard, planned for this to take place ten years [after the Li Tkisser Sewwi episode],” he said.