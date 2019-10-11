menu

Malta Air launches six new routes for next summer

New routes to connect Malta to Brindisi, Nis, Paphos, Santiago de Compostela, Trapani and Trieste

massimo_costa
11 October 2019, 3:24pm
by Massimo Costa
Malta Air is a subsidiary of Ryan Air
Malta Air has launched six new routes from Malta, which will start operating in summer 2020.

The new routes will connect Malta to Brindisi, Nis, Paphos, Santiago de Compostela, Trapani and Trieste

With 66 routes in total, next summer’s schedule will deliver 3.1m customers per year and support 2,300 jobs at Malta International Airport next year.

Maltese consumers and visitors can now book their holidays on the routes up to October 2020, flying on the lowest fares and with the greenest/cleanest major airline group in Europe, with the lowest CO2 emissions, Malta Air said in a press statement on Friday.

To celebrate, the low-cost airline has launched a seat sale on its European network, with up to 25% off on over 100,000 seats for travel between November and March

The seats must be booked by midnight on 14 October only through the Ryanair.com website.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, noting that Malta Air would grow its network by 6%, said the new routes showed Ryanair was committed to Malta.

He added that he was looking forward to the introduction of the new Malta Air livery and new planes later in 2020.

Malta Air’s 2020 schedule includes:

  • 1 new route to Brindisi (2 per week)          
  • 4 new summer routes to Nis (2 pw), Paphos (2 pw), Santiago de Compostela (2 pw) & Trieste (2 pw)
  • 1 reinstated route to Trapani (2 pw)
  • Frequency increases on 9 other routes including Bari, Madrid and Marseille
  • 66 routes in total
  • 3.1 millions customers per annum (3% growth)
  • 2,300* on-site jobs

*ACI research confirms up to 750 ‘on-site’ jobs are sustained at international airports for every 1m passengers.

After graduating with a Bachelor's degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
