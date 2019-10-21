Updated | [WATCH] Police officers enter Hal Far open centre

Police officers enter the Hal far open centre

Updated at 12:02pm

At least 40 migrants have been arrested in conjunction with the riot that took place on Sunday night.

The individuals were seen being led towards a police van inside the open centre.

At one point a woman was heard screaming from inside the centre and three loud bangs could be heard. A second police van has been driven into the centre as arrests continue.

Several migrants arrested at Hal Far open centre

Previously a large contingent of police officers in riot gear has entered the Hal far open centre. Another contingent is stationed outside.

The gates to the centre have been closed and journalists kept outside.

Officers are ordering all migrants inside to stay in their rooms.

NGO representatives, including Fr Dionysius Mintoff, Yana Mintoff Bland and volunteers from the Integra Foundation have been kept outside.

Fr Dionysius asked police officers to let him in so that he could take the children, if any, to his place of refuge just down the road. He was denied entry with police officers insisting nobody was allowed in or out.

However, he was later informed by police officers that there were no children inside the open centre.

This story is being continuously updated.

