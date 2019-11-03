menu

Small aircraft damaged while landing at Luqa airport

No one was harmed during the incident

david_hudson
3 November 2019, 10:11am
by David Hudson
The airport's main runway was closed until further notice
A light aircraft was involved in an accident on Malta International Airport's main runway on Sunday at around 8:45am. 

The airport's Rescue and Firefighting Services Team was dispatched after the aircraft was damaged while landing. There were two passengers on board the aircraft, none of whom was injured. 

The MIA said in a statement that its primary runway was closed until further notice while personnel were investigating and making sure normal operation can resume. 

It's unclear what the cause of the incident was.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
