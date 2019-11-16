Stormy October sees dry spell come to an end

A wetter-than-expected October has seen the warmer and drier summer season come to a close.

Statistics published by the meteorological office at the Malta International Airport revealed that in October the maximum temperature reached 29.3°C, with the lowest recorded temperature dropping to 15.9°C.

The mean maximum and minimum temperatures still exceeded the monthly average by 0.5°C and 1°C respectively.

October also recorded above average stormy weather, with 11 days of thundery rain, six more than the monthly average. 94mm of rain were recorded.

“October was capped off with 24.6 mm of rainfall dousing the islands on 29 October, making the day the wettest one of the month,” the Met Office said.

Sunny skies still remained a regular occurrence over the islands, as an average of 6.8 hours were recorded in October.

A total of 212.1 sunshine hours were registered.