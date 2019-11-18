Government amends new pet adoption allowance after backlash from animal lovers

Rules governing a new allowance of €150 for those who adopt a pet from animal sanctuaries have been changed after an outcry by animal activists.

The scheme announced last week by Animal Rights Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri was for a cash allowance of €150 to people who adopted a pet from a sanctuary.

However, the scheme elicited harsh criticism from animal lovers and volunteers at sanctuaries who said government should have supported the cash-starved sanctuaries rather than give cash handouts.

Some also feared that people would abuse the system and adopt pets solely to receive the cash allowance and later abandon the animal.

The scheme was intended to encourage people to adopt stray animals from sanctuaries rather than buy them from pet shops.

Now, Camilleri has taken to Facebook to announce that the scheme will be amended following the feedback received from the public.

He said people who adopt will be able to choose between claiming back €150 for veterinary expenses on the adopted animal or authorise the government to donate the money to the sanctuary.

Camilleri said the donation from this allowance will be over and above the grants government gives animal sanctuaries for every animal that is re-homed.