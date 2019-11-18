menu

Government amends new pet adoption allowance after backlash from animal lovers

People who adopt a pet from animal sanctuaries will be able to claim back €150 for health-related and other expenses on the adopted pet or donate the money

kurt_sansone
18 November 2019, 3:04pm
by Kurt Sansone
The original proposal for an allowance for adopted pets announced by Clint Camilleri elicited criticism from animal lovers and was the subject of several memes
Rules governing a new allowance of €150 for those who adopt a pet from animal sanctuaries have been changed after an outcry by animal activists.

The scheme announced last week by Animal Rights Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri was for a cash allowance of €150 to people who adopted a pet from a sanctuary.

However, the scheme elicited harsh criticism from animal lovers and volunteers at sanctuaries who said government should have supported the cash-starved sanctuaries rather than give cash handouts.

Some also feared that people would abuse the system and adopt pets solely to receive the cash allowance and later abandon the animal.

The scheme was intended to encourage people to adopt stray animals from sanctuaries rather than buy them from pet shops.

Now, Camilleri has taken to Facebook to announce that the scheme will be amended following the feedback received from the public.

He said people who adopt will be able to choose between claiming back €150 for veterinary expenses on the adopted animal or authorise the government to donate the money to the sanctuary.

Camilleri said the donation from this allowance will be over and above the grants government gives animal sanctuaries for every animal that is re-homed.

