menu

Verbal argument leads to conviction for domestic violence

A verbal argument between a married couple has led to a man being convicted of domestic violence charges

matthew_agius
20 November 2019, 4:30pm
by Matthew Agius

A verbal argument between a married couple has led to a man being convicted of domestic violence charges.

Inspector Trevor Micallef arraigned the man before magistrate Joe Mifsud this morning.

The court heard his lawyer, legal procurator Peter Paul Zammit, explain that the couple, who had been married for 25 years and have four children together, had a row.

The wife had left six weeks before the incident and the couple were separating, he said.

During the row, the man had said something to the effect of “I don’t want to hear that you have someone else because I’ll kill you all.” He also allegedly said he “felt like stabbing [her] in the neck with a biro.”

The woman had promptly gone to file a police report and was put in touch with a social worker from support agency Appogg. The social worker deemed the case to be high risk and the accused was arrested at 11pm, said the inspector.

The accused’s lawyer told the court that the incident had been blown out of proportion by the woman, pointing out that after the argument, which took place at a bank, the couple had gone home together without incident.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges.

In view of his guilty plea, Magistrate Mifsud handed the man an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for one year and imposed a protection order for five years in favour of the woman.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in National
Verbal argument leads to conviction for domestic violence
National

Verbal argument leads to conviction for domestic violence
Matthew Agius
Updated | Yorgen Fenech resigns from directorships of family companies and Electrogas
National

Updated | Yorgen Fenech resigns from directorships of family companies and Electrogas
Massimo Costa / Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Prime Minister has to tell us what he is going to do with Keith Schembri – Adrian Delia
National

[WATCH] Prime Minister has to tell us what he is going to do with Keith Schembri – Adrian Delia
Kurt Sansone
Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri should resign or be expelled 'immediately,' says AD
National

Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri should resign or be expelled 'immediately,' says AD
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.