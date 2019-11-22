[WATCH] People decry 'mafia state' in second anti-corruption protest in Valletta

People decry 'mafia state' in second anti-corruption protest in Valletta

Protesters gathered in Castille Square on Friday evening calling for the resignations of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his chief of staff Keith Schembri and minister Konrad Mizzi.

The three men were depicted in a dramatic red and black backdrop beneath the word ‘Mafia’, which set the tone for the demonstration.

People carried anti-corruption placards, shouted “mafia”, “corrupt” and “out” as they decried the Prime Minister’s overbearing role in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

This was the second protest in three days organised by NGOs Repubblika and Occupy Justice, and blogger Manuel Delia.

In a fiery speech, Norman Vella, ex-PN MEP candidate and a former TV presenter, accused Schembri and Mizzi of betraying Labourites who believed their party was a workers’ party.

“Schembri and Mizzi each had to receive €5,000 every day from 17 Black into their secret Panama companies. They were to receive in a day what a person on minimum wage earns in a whole year. You disrespect those Labourites who forked out money from their pockets to build the party headquarters. You shame workers, who believed in you,” Vella said.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister’s tattoo of the word Invictus on his bicep, Vella said Muscat wanted to be remembered as the one who was never defeated.

“But you will be remembered as the Prime Minister who protected the corrupt. You will be remembered as the Prime Minister under whose watch a journalist was killed by the mafia,” Vella said.

He urged people to be united in the fight for justice and against corruption, despite the differences that may exist.

The protest was attended by Opposition leader Adrian Delia and other exponents of the Nationalist Party. Former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi was also present.

Moviment Graffitti attended the protest with a banner decrying the two major parties as being in bed with big business.

Occupy Justice activist Ann Demarco and Mario Pace Axiak from Repubblika also addressed the crowd, insisting that Daphne Caruana Galizia was right when she wrote about the Electrogas deal, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, 17 Black and Joseph Muscat.

The meeting ended with the singing of the national anthem.