Labour, Nationalists plan show of force on Sunday

The major political parties will be mobilising their supporters on Sunday, following the dramatic political scenario that ensued on Tuesday with the resignation of the Prime Minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri in connection with the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination investigation.

On Tuesday, the Labour Party said that an activity addressed by Joseph Mucscat will be held in Fgura on Sunday morning. The event was originally planned to be held in Zejtun but the venue was changed.

On Wednesday, PN secretary-general Clyde Puli also said that the party will be holding a ‘national protest’ on Sunday. Details on the protest will be issued later.

Public activities related to the ongoing political situation have so far been limited to protests organised by civil society groups Repubblika and Occupy Justice, which has held four protests within the last week.

The last one was held yesterday in Valletta, with activists calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister.

On Wednesday evening, another demonstration will be held in Valletta by the civil society organisations.

Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of slain jorunalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, took to Facebook to urge people not to attend any political activities.

"This is not a time for tribal politics. Joseph Muscat wants us to go to war against each other. Our war is against corruption, against his office, the Office of the Prime Murderer," he said.

Caruana Galizia also urged supporters to attend protests.