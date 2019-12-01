Richmond Foundation warns current political crisis might affect nation’s mental health

menu
'People who believe in the separation of powers and who hold good governance to heart are experiencing deep distress,' Richmond Foundation says as it urges politicians to urgently restore a normal state of affairs

karl_azzopardi
1 December 2019, 2:49pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The political crisis could have an impact on the nation's mental health

Malta’s current political crisis could have long-term negative impact on the nation’s mental health, the Richmond Foundation has warned.

The foundation, which works in the mental health fiels, said that for a sense of security and stability to be reinstated, justice should be allowed to take its course, and be seen to do so.

"Persons who believe in the separation of powers and who hold good governance to heart are experiencing deep distress," the statement read.

The foundation also said that the restoration of social trust is essential to individual and relational wellbeing.

"We call on all arms of politics, government, and security to ensure that a normal state of affairs is urgently restored. Politicians and public officers who are truly committed to serve the common good can stand up and make this happen now," the foundation said.

Richmond Foundation also warned that the current political situation might distract from the implementation of policies and strategies aimed at safeguarding the nation’s mental health.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
