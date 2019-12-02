Labour Party activists launch unofficial event in support of outgoing Prime Minister

Labour Party activists have launched an unofficial event on social media in a show of support to out-going Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Around 330 people are listed as going, while 145 are listed as interested to the event titled ‘Nintaqaw Quddiem il Kwartieri’.

The event urges people to gather near the Labour Party headquarters in Hamrun at around 7.00 pm.

Organizers said that the purpose of the event would be to “let the Prime Minister know that we're here for him and for our country".

Labour party officials have said that they did not organise the event, and are urging people not to attend.

A police spokesperson said that they are not aware of any permits related to the event.

The event comes just days after the party took to its Facebook page to tell supporters to not gather near the party headquarters or anywhere else.