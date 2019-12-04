Cyrus Engerer says Joseph Muscat should have resigned immediately

During a Facebook back-and-forth, the Prime Minister's Special Envoy to the European Union and a former MEP candidate, Cyrus Engerer said that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat should have resigned immediately.

Dubbed by Muscat himself as a "soldier of steel", Engerer said on a friend's Facebook post that internal pressure for Muscat to resign is being made constantly, with the result that former chief of staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi resigned. He claimed that the pressure would continue to be made.

"To me [Joseph Muscat's resignation] should have been immediate," Engerer wrote.

In a lengthy response on Facebook, Engerer said that he had always been clear that the Prime Minister should resign internally and publicly.

"From what we're hearing, it's clear that the country and the Labour Party have been betrayed by Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri. For weeks on end I contended that Mizzi and Schembri should have resigned because of their Panama companies, because they were caught by journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia that they would be receiving €5,000 daily from 17 Black," Engerer said.

He added that all of Malta should be angry at the current situation and that it should engage in protests.

"The only problem for people like myself who want to protest in Valletta is that the person leading the protests was the former chief of staff of Austin Gatt, who had a secret account in Switzerland and who allegedly received money from the buying of oil while his chief of staff defends him to this day," Engerer wrote, referring to blogger and NGO Repubblika's Manuel Delia.

Engerer, a former PN councillor, also penned a biography on Joseph Muscat back in 2013.