Miriam Dalli says she will not contest Labour leadership post

kurt_sansone
5 December 2019, 12:09pm
by Kurt Sansone
Miriam Dalli has just announced that she will not contest the leadership of the Labour Party.

The Labour MEP made the announcement on Facebook.

“After due consideration, I have decided not to contest for the leadership role of the Labour Party. I would like to thank all those who have shown their support and encouraged me to go for this role. I will continue working hard in the European Parliament to reciprocate the trust that the Maltese citizens have placed in me,” she said.

Dalli was touted as a leadership contender and a likely successor of Joseph Muscat.

Nominations for the post will open on Monday and close two days later. Joseph Muscat has said that he will step down on 12 January by when the PL would have elected his successor.

Dalli was one of five potential contenders  - the others being Chris Fearne, Ian Borg, Robert Abela and Konrad Mizzi.

