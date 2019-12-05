menu

David Casa calls for president to fast-forward PM’s resignation

‘Do not let history look back at your tenure and judge the situation as one where you failed to take action,’ Casa tells President George Vella

karl_azzopardi
5 December 2019, 12:43pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Nationalist Party MEP David Casa
Nationalist MEP David Casa has urged President George Vella to take action and ensure the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

“Do not let history look back at your tenure and judge the situation as one where you failed to take action,” Casa said.

Casa, who is Quaestor of the European Parliament and a member of the Bureau of the European Parliament, referred to the President’s televised speech on Monday as “abnormal”.

In his message to Vella, Casa said that he has no doubts that former colleagues in the Labour Party parliamentary group have already communicated their anger with him, and expressed their fear at this political crisis.

“This anger is founded on the level of trust they placed in the very people cauing this crisis and a fear of retribution should they take action. To this end, I ask you to take the only step which can bring this country back to normality,” Casa said.

The PN MEP also said that he believes in the President’s ability to do the right thing, and in taking the necessary steps in ensuring the interests of Malta are prioritised.

A copy of the letter has been forwarded to the president.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
