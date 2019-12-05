Employers' association concerned about Melvin Theuma 'phantom job'

The Malta Employers' Association called for an inquiry to establish the extent of 'phantom jobs' after middleman in Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Melvin Theuma, testified in court saying he was given a phantom job in the public sector by people at the Prime Minister's office.

"From recent news it transpires that the case of Mr Theuma is not an exception, as a while ago no one would carry responsibility to explain how or where Neville Gafa was employed," the association said in a statement on Thursday.

Gafà was employed as a coordinator within the Office of the Prime Minister with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat initially unable to identify which ministry employed him. Gafà had previously been linked to a medical visa racket in Libya.

With Theuma's testimony implicating head of customer care at Castille Sandro Craus and former security officer of the Prime Minister Kenneth Camilleri, MEA called for the immediate resignation of the Prime Minister.

"In view of all the skeletons that are being dragged out of the public closets, it would be better for the Prime Minister to do the right thing for himself and the country and resign immediately," the statement read.

The association added that this is a gross injustice to the business communities and all those hardworking employees who are held accountable to what they produce in order to obtain just remuneration.