[PICTURES] Joseph Muscat's farewell tour

Outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat went on the first leg of his farewell tour on Sunday, visiting Naxxar, Żebbuġ and Paola.

The visits stand as the last occasions Muscat will meet and address his supporters as Prime Minister, following his announcement that he will be resigning his leadership of the Labour Party in the New Year, in wake of the unprecedented political upheaval.

Crowds greated Muscat in all three localities, but the biggest congregation was in Paola, where the church square filled with supporters cheering him, as he spoke of the full support he will give to his successor and of his conviction that Malta's economic progress and the Labour movement would continue after his departure.

His visits come amid increasing protest calling on him to stand down immediately due to revelations emerging from the investigations into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.