Motorists advised to drive cautiously as gale force winds knock down trees

Gale force winds which blew throughout the night have knocked down a number of trees onto Malta’s roads, with the police advising motorists to drive cautiously due to the potential hazard.

Trees were knocked down in various localities, including in Triq San Pawl tal-Qlejja in Mosta and Valley Road in Birkirkara, where Civil Protection Department personnel were called in to remove the obstructions caused.

Virtu Ferries was forced to cancel all ferry trips between Malta and Sicily on Saturday due to unfavourable sea conditions, with the catamaran operator saying extra trips will take place on Sunday.

Planned football matches have also been cancelled.

The strong winds, which have reached force 8 on the Beaufort Scale, are expected to last until tonight.

The weather tomorrow should improve, the meteorological station at Malta airport is predicting.