[WATCH] Adrian Delia calls for Attorney General’s immediate resignation

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has called for the immediate resignation of Attorney General Peter Grech, over his refusal to hand over the Egrant report.

“The AG yesterday was found guilty of breaking fundamental rights when he hid the report from myself and the country,” Delia said.

Grech, who holds a constitutional role, breached the fundamental rights of the opposition leader and the European convention, according to Delia.

“He served as a smoke-screen to cover the web of corruption that has grown inside the office of the prime minister," Delia stated.

He said that if the AG doesn’t hand in his resignation, he expects the Labour parliamentary group to call for his immediate notice.

“The call for Grech’s resignation should especially come from those who have submitted their candidacy for the Labour Party leadership,” Delia said.

He said that since his decision to publish the Egrant report, more than 90,000 people have accessed the document.

Delia also made reference to this morning’s resolution vote in the European Parliament.

With 581 votes in favour, 26 against and 83 abstentions, the European Parliament criticised Joseph Muscat’s failure to step down in the wake of developments in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

“We have a parliamentary group which is being led by a prime minister that has lost every moral authority,” Delia said.

Delia said that, as more time passed, the damage to the country’s reputation was becoming more irreparable than ever.