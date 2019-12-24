Focus on what unites, not divides us, President urges

Amid the current difficult time for the country, the Christmas festivities can help restore unity amongst the Maltese people, the President said.

George Vella said that at this particular time he hoped that everyone would remain conscious of the values which associated with the festive period.

In his first Christmas message since becoming President, Vella said he felt it greatly significant for him to be addressing the people.

“A lot of you already know how I feel about what is happening in our country, and I know many of you feel the same. As I said on 13 December, like you, and together with you, I feel sad and shocked,” Vella said, “This is not an easy time for anyone.”

Regardless of this, he said we should now appreciate all the good which makes us Maltese - loyalty to family, hard work and generosity.

Vella thanked the people for the support they had given him during his first months as President, “especially in the most difficult moments.” “I found a lot of strength and courage in your support.”

He also thanked the public for embracing the values and aims of his presidency - solidarity during illness, the fight again poverty, social inclusion and voluntary work.

He went on to appeal for tolerance and respect towards everyone, including those who had different viewpoints and those amongst whom tensions had grown in the past weeks.

“Let us do all we can to set aside all this and look at that which unites, not divides us,” he said, “The Christmas spirit demands that we calm the tension between us.”

As the New Year approaches, Vella said he was inviting the people to consider what they could do - in their homes, schools and workplaces - “to help bring the country back on its feet.”

He urged people to be generous, especially during the annual L-Istrina fundraising marathon, emphasising that those most in need shouldn’t have to suffer due to the recent events.

Vella also had a message to foreigners in Malta - which he delivered in English - where he warmly acknowledged their presence on the island, “wherever you come from, and whatever your creed or religion.”

“We welcome you to enjoy the Christmas festivities in our country as part of this extended Maltese family. We thank you for your contribution to our economy and for accepting our hospitality,” Vella said.