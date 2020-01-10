Liquigas investigating gas cylinder explosion

The company that supplied a gas cylinder, which exploded in Attard on Thursday is carrying out a technical assessment to determine what caused the incident.

Liquigas said on Friday afternoon that the company was collaborating with the magisterial inquiry into the incident.

A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder that was on the front parapet of a house in Attard exploded on Thursday evening, damaging a wall and cars parked in the street. No one was injured in the blast.

“Liquigas Malta is carrying out the required technical assessment to investigate the cause and related circumstances. These findings will be made known to the public once all relevant facts have been assessed… the company is being supported by its international partner Liquigas Italy,” the company statement said.