menu

[WATCH] What do people think of the new Prime Minister?

We went to Valletta on Monday morning to ask people what they thought of Robert Abela as Malta's new Prime Minister

karl_azzopardi
13 January 2020, 3:55pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Prime Minister Robert Abela
Prime Minister Robert Abela

We went to Valletta on Monday morning to ask people about what they thought of the new Prime Minister and Labour leader Robert Abela.

Abela went head-to-head against Chris Fearne on Saturday, winning by a strong margin, obtaining 57.9% of the vote to Fearne's 42.1%. It was considered an upset in that Fearne had been second-in-command to Abela's predecessor Joseph Muscat and had led in the polls up to election night. 

READ MORE: Very tight race sees Robert Abela edge ahead

While Abela was being sworn is as Malta's 14th Prime Minister at the Palace in Valletta, we asked people on the street what they thought of him and what their expectations were.

READ MORE: Robert Abela's swearing-in as Malta's next prime minister

In his first words as Prime Minister on Saturday, Abela said: "Robert Abela has not won and Chris Fearne has not lost. This is a win for the Labour Party."

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
[PICTURES] Robert Abela swearing in
National

[PICTURES] Robert Abela swearing in
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] Robert Abela says he's ready to work with Chris Fearne
National

[WATCH] Robert Abela says he's ready to work with Chris Fearne
David Hudson
[WATCH] What do people think of the new Prime Minister?
National

[WATCH] What do people think of the new Prime Minister?
Karl Azzopardi
Former JobsPlus CEO is Robert Abela’s chief of staff
National

Former JobsPlus CEO is Robert Abela’s chief of staff
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.