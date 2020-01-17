menu
BREAKING Commissioner of Police Lawrence Cutajar resigns

Next police commissioner should be appointed by a two-thirds majority, Beppe Fenech Adami insists

Shadow Home Affairs Minister, Beppe Fenech Adami, says Prime Minister Robert Abela should have consulted Nationalist Party on the appointment of acting commissioner following the resignation of Lawrence Cutajar

david_hudson
17 January 2020, 12:35pm
by David Hudson
Beppe Fenech Adami
Beppe Fenech Adami

The next police commissioner should be appointed by a two-thirds majority in parliament, shadow home affairs minister Beppe Fenech Adami told MaltaToday.

Fenech Adami criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela for appointing assistant police commissioner, Carmelo Magri, as acting police commissioner without consulting the Opposition, following the resignation of Lawrence Cutajar

The shadow minister for home affairs told MaltaToday that quite apart from Abela's rhetoric, now was the time to prove himself. 

"He appointed the acting police commissioner without consulting the Opposition. Now we expect that the next police commissioner be chosen in full consultation with the Opposition and with two-thirds of parliamentary approval," Fenech Adami said.

He added that former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar's resignation was two years too late and that such a resignation, late as it may be, finally vindicated the PN.

"We were right. Cutajar has been incompetent and refusing to investigate even when there was sufficient proof to launch an inquiry. He refused to investigate the Panama Papers, the FIAU reports, allegations on Keith Schembri and allegations on Pilatus Bank," Fenech Adami told MaltaToday.

This means, he said, that Malta paid the highest price for the government's inaction for over two years. 

On Twitter, Opposition leader Adrian Delia said that the government had plenty of time to change the Police Commissioner "who acted as a puppet" for over two years. Delia said he expects Abela to accept the PN's proposal for a new commissioner to be appointed by two-thirds of parliament.

A PN statement published on Friday read that Cutajar's incompetence and inaction continued to manifest itself when in recent days, there were revelations in court and the media, that showed that there were major leakages in the investigation between people who are implicated in the assassination. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
[WATCH] Rule of law and good governance are top of the country’s agenda, Malta PM tells ambassadors
National

[WATCH] Rule of law and good governance are top of the country’s agenda, Malta PM tells ambassadors
Karl Azzopardi
Next police commissioner should be appointed by a two-thirds majority, Beppe Fenech Adami insists
National

Next police commissioner should be appointed by a two-thirds majority, Beppe Fenech Adami insists
David Hudson
[WATCH] Robert Abela stands by decision not to clear Caruana Galizia memorial
National

[WATCH] Robert Abela stands by decision not to clear Caruana Galizia memorial
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar resigns
National

[WATCH] Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar resigns
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.