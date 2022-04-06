So we’re scrapping the Gozo tunnel plans for a bridge to Sicily or something?

What are we skinning? Ian Borg’s transfer from the transport ministry to foreign affairs in the wake of the new election reshuffle.

Why are we skinning it? Because the notorious ‘king of the roads’ being entrusted to build metaphoric roads with other sovereign nations will never be not-funny.

You’re saying Borg isn’t up to the task? Let’s just say that nobody really is. Evarist Bartolo had a good thing going with his penchant for inoffensive – but super-cringe – inspirational quote energy, but gods know how his international diplomatic counterparts viewed that approach behind closed doors.

Diplomacy isn’t what Borg is famed for. That’s true, and neither does his parochial, chummy-and-generous-with-the-immediate-constituency vibe bode well for a role which sort of demands a cosmopolitan approach by proxy.

Neither is ‘getting things done’ an encouraging slogan given the political climate in Europe right now… Yes, being ‘trigger happy’ in both rhetoric and policy may result in something of a nasty mess.

Good thing Malta is largely insignificant in the grand scheme of things. As ever, our smallness turns out to be our secret weapon.

Don’t talk about weapons… True, don’t want to give our new foreign affairs minister ideas for development projects he could co-sponsor.

But do you think we’ll really be spared the devastation that has characterised Ian Borg’s rule so far, now that Aaron Farrugia has effectively replaced him? Whatever happens, we’ll get more green walls out of the deal, I bet.

Do say: “At the end of the day, a minister is little more than a figurehead, and largely dependent on the competencies of his staff. But as we’ve seen throughout Donald Trump’s rule, an uncouth figurehead run amok can cause no small amount of trouble… ”

Don’t say: “Does this mean we’re scrapping the Gozo tunnel plans in favour of a bridge to Sicily or something?”