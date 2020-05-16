Italy to allow travel next month in relaxation of coronavirus restrictions

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has signed a decree that will allow travel to and from the country from 3 June, as Italy starts to ease out of its coronavirus lockdown.

The decree will also allow travel between Italy’s regions, which was previously heavily restricted.

Italy is increasing efforts to reopen its economy after spending more than two months on lockdown. The country had one of the world’s highest coronavirus death tolls but its infection rate has seen a sharp decline in recent days.

Italy has the third highest death rate, behind the USA and the UK, with more than 31,600 people having died as a result of the virus.

Having been the first European country to impose restrictions in reaction to the coronavirus, in February, Italy is now starting to relax those measures, allowing factories and parks to reopen on May 4.

Places of worship, shops and restaurants are due to be allowed to reopen from 18 May, however with strict social distancing measures being enforced and with churchgoers ordered to wear facemasks. Other faiths will also be allowed to hold religious services. All travel restrictions in the country will be lifted as of June 3.