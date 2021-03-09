Buckingham Palace: Issues raised by Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be addressed privately

Buckingham Palace has broken its silence following claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an interview with American personality Oprah Winfrey on CBS.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed an unnamed member of the Royal Family had questioned what colour skin their baby Archie might have.

The Duchess also said that despite her pleas for help after feeling suicidal, attempts to reach out were ignored.

A palace statement on behalf of the Queen Elizabeth, said the concerns raised will be adressed.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the statement read.

The statement also said the royal family is saddened to hear about the challenges faced by the couple.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement read.