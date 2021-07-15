Sicily imposes obligatory COVID testing for travellers from Malta

The Sicilian regional government has made it obligatory for all travellers arriving on the island from Malta to take a COVID-19 test.

The decision announced by regional president Nello Musumeci comes as Malta experiences a surge of COVID-19 cases.

All travellers from Malta or passing through Malta in the preceding 14 days will have to undertake the COVID test irrespective of whether they are vaccinated or not. The Sicilian region also imposed obligatory tests on travellers from Spain and Portugal.

The measure will remain in force until 1 September.

In line with Italian national measures, testing is also obligatory for passengers arriving from India, Brazil, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.