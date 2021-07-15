menu

Sicily imposes obligatory COVID testing for travellers from Malta

If you’re planning to go to Sicily be prepared to take a COVID-19 test even if you’re vaccinated

kurt_sansone
15 July 2021, 4:27pm
by Kurt Sansone
Sicily has imposed obligatory COVID tests on all people arriving on the island from Malta
Sicily has imposed obligatory COVID tests on all people arriving on the island from Malta

The Sicilian regional government has made it obligatory for all travellers arriving on the island from Malta to take a COVID-19 test.

The decision announced by regional president Nello Musumeci comes as Malta experiences a surge of COVID-19 cases.

All travellers from Malta or passing through Malta in the preceding 14 days will have to undertake the COVID test irrespective of whether they are vaccinated or not. The Sicilian region also imposed obligatory tests on travellers from Spain and Portugal.

The measure will remain in force until 1 September.

In line with Italian national measures, testing is also obligatory for passengers arriving from India, Brazil, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.