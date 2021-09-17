England does away with travel traffic light system

The UK government will no longer divide countries into green, amber or red lists starting from Monday 4 October.

Instead, the 'traffic light' system will be simplified into a red list of countries and "Rest of World" (ROW) travel list. The latter will serve to merge the amber and green lists.

Any fully vaccinated traveller coming from a ROW list country will no longer have to take a PCR swab test before travelling into England.

However, one will still need to take a swab test two days aftr arrival, but this will be replaced by a lateral flow test later in October.

Travellers coming from a country on the UK red list will have to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel, at an additional cost of £2,285 for individual travellers.

Before the shift, eight countries will be removed from the red list on 22 September. These are Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Stri Lanka, Kenya, Oman, Bangladesh and the Maldives.

Having already been on the UK green list, Malta will be placed in the UK's ROW travel list.