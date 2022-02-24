Russia launches military attack on Ukraine, troops cross over border

! Ukraine's central military command reports Russia bombed several airports, including Kyiv Boryspil, Nikolaev, Kramatorsk, Kherson. Kharkiv military airport is burning. pic.twitter.com/IOrfGZgPL4 — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) February 24, 2022

Russian forces have begun an attack on Ukraine, with reports of troops crossing the border to the north and south, and explosions in multiple cities including the capital Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also warned of bloodshed, unless Ukrainian forces lay down their arms. The Tass agency quoted Putin as saying that Moscow would seek the “demilitarization and de-nazification” of Ukraine.

A meeting of the United Nations Security Council has been convened, amid warnings that a possible invasion could start the biggest war in Europe since 1945.

Prime Minister Robert Abela today attends an EU Council meeting to discuss Europe’s actions on the Russian invasion.

The sound of air raid sirens rang out across the Ukrainian capital early Thursday, with President Volodymyr Zelensky moving to enact martial law.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on his official page that “peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strike” and called the situation “a war of aggression.”

Gerashchenko said troops had landed in the city of Odessa and were crossing the border in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine located in the country’s northeast.

In a post on his Facebook page, he also said control centres such as airfields and military headquarters were being hit by shelling in Kyiv and Kharkiv, and that there was artillery fire along the border.

Russia has amassed a significant number of troops, vehicles and tanks in Belarus near the border with Ukraine. During that time, the two countries have held joint military exercises across the countries, and near the Belarus-Ukrainian border.

#RUSSIAN MISSILE FIRED TOWARDS #UKRAINE A SHORT WHILE AGO pic.twitter.com/SwnWrXAUZd — Wars on the Brink (@WarsontheBrink) February 24, 2022

Blasts were heard from several parts of Ukraine, including near Kyiv Odessa, and images released by the office of President Zelensky showed large explosions to the east of the capital Kyiv with huge columns of smoke rising into the air.

Hours before, Putin announced a military operation in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which contains the separatist-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk which Moscow recognised as independent on Monday.

Putin urged Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms and go home, saying all responsibility for possible bloodshed will be entirely on the conscience of the Ukrainian government. But he added: “Our plans are not to occupy Ukraine, we do not plan to impose ourselves on anyone.”

Before the announcement of military action, Zelensky appealed for peace but vowed the country would defend itself.

“We have no need for another Cold war, or a bloody war, or a hybrid war,” Zelensky said. “But if we are attacked militarily, if they try to take away our freedom, our lives, our children’s’ lives, we will defend ourselves,” the Ukrainian President added, in a speech in Russian and directed at Russian citizens.”

US President Joe Biden issued a statement saying Russia had launched “an unprovoked and unjustified attack” on the Ukrainian people.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” he said. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

UN Security Council

The military operation came as the UN Security Council had “gathered in the council seeking peace” Wednesday night.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russian President Vladimir Putin had “delivered a message of war.”

“This is a grave emergency. The council will need to act,” she said. “We will put a resolution on the table tomorrow.”

aermanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said the aim of Russia’s military operation in Donbas is to protect locals who have been “suffering genocide” at the hands of the Ukrainian government for over eight years.

“The route of today’s crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself, who for many years were sabotaging its obligations under the Minsk package of measures,” said Nebenzya.

Evarist Bartolo reaction

Maltese foreign minister Evarist Bartolo said war in Ukraine – although 3,500km away – would affect Malta. “What happens there affects the entire world one way or another. It will affect the prics of energy and cost of living. It is a world where might is right – what chances are there for us to live a free life? A divided world is taking shape at a time when it should be united in the aftermath of the pandemic and when it is facing the climate crisis. Instead of finding ways of living together, the forceof war is still winning... a human tragedy.”

'We must stand with the people of Ukraine' - Bernard Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine, which he said goes against international treaties and Ukrainian territorial integrity.

“I believe that Malta must fully support European efforts for a coordinated response through economic sanctions. I believe that the Maltese people and all the peoples of Europe should be kept regularly updated on these sanctions and their effectiveness,” Grech said.

The party leader said that what is going on in eastern Ukraine could have an impact beyond the region.

“Coordination at European level is therefore also needed so that managing such effects together will have the least impact on the lives of Europeans and Maltese in particular,” Grech said.

The PN leader said that Malta must show solidarity with the people of Ukraine while observing the island’s neutrality.