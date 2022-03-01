[WATCH] Huge blast hits regional government headquarters in Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv

A missile strike has caused a huge explosion in the main square of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv as Russian forces targeted the regional government’s headquarters.

Emergency officials said that at least 20 people have been injured during shelling of the state administration office in Freedom Square.

Kharkiv is home to 1.4 million people and is situated near the Russian border in the country’s east. It is known as Ukraine's tech capital.

The huge explosion on Tuesday came as satellite footage emerged of a long convoy of Russian armoured vehicles was seen advancing on the capital Kyiv.

Russia has continued bombing Ukrainian cities across the country in a bid to erode the stiff resistance put up by the Ukrainian military.

The UN reports that at least 546 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the start of hostilities last week.