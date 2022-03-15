Russian strikes hit apartment buildings in Kyiv

Russian airstrikes have badly damaged a number of residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday morning.

According to Ukraine's state emergency service, two people were killed in an airstrike that hit one block of flats, and 27 people were rescued from the construction.

The casualties came after a strike hit a 16-storey building in the Sviatoshynsky district. Another residential building in the Podilsk area also came under attack.

Chief of staff to the Ukrainian president Oleksiy Arestovich said that the war was likely to be over by May when Russia runs out of resources to continue its onslaught.

"I think that no later than in May, early May, we should have a peace agreement, maybe much earlier, we will see; I am talking about the latest possible dates," Arestovich said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address late on Monday that Russia "didn't expect such resistance" in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that the Russian military was responsible for war crimes and vowed to hold Russian leadership accountable.

"We are working with our partners on new punitive measures against the Russian state," Zelenskyy said.