Ahead of Malta reunion with founder, Rebels MC leaders are charged with firearms offences

Australian relatives of ‘exiled’ Rebels Motorcycle Club president Alex Vella have been arrested on serious gun charges, after a raid on their homes.

The two senior members of the Rebels bikie gang – Alex Vella junior and his cousin Damien Vella – were planning to join a 50th anniversary celebration of the Rebels MC in Malta, with founder Alex Vella snr, 68, who lives in Malta.

Nephew Damien Vella took over as national club president after Vella snr, was prevented from returning to Australia on character grounds back in 2014.

The Vellas were arrested in Sydney early on Tuesday 22 March by detectives from the Raptor Squad and charged with firearms offences. The Raptor Squad identified a location used for the storage of firearms in Sydney’s south-west, and subsequently seized an AR15 semi-automatic rifle, two Glock semi-automatic 9mm pistols with serial numbers removed, a.22 calibre revolver, numerous rounds of ammunition, and additional magazines.

The Vellas had previously been arrested in March for being present “with two or more criminal organisation participants” in Adelaide. After the prosecution did not oppose bail, on 16 March their lawyers successfully obtained a variation allowing them to travel to Malta between 17 March and 7 April.

But after the firearms raid, the New South Wales state attorney initiated a Supreme Court review of the bail.

The Vellas were expected to travel to Malta to join their father, the former president of the Rebels MC in Australia, to celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary. Vella snr today leads the Rebels MC in Malta.

Raptor Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Goddard, said the two men were planning to participate in gang activity overseas.

“Our interstate law enforcement counterparts were instrumental in helping us disrupt two of these men – who are high-ranking Rebels members – from travelling to Malta for a so-called ‘worldwide run’,” Goddard said.

“We will be alleging those men, through intimidation, forced a third-party to store firearms and ammunition against their will and stole then attempted to sell that person’s vehicle as so-called ‘punishment’.

“Anyone who thinks they can engage in this type of behaviour and then head overseas needs to reconsider. The reality for OMCGs is that police across jurisdictions – both nationally and internationally – will continue to relentlessly target their members until they can no longer inflict harm on our communities.”

Alex Vella interviewed in 2014

Alex Vella snr has been living in Malta since 2014. A Maltese national who never obtained Australian citizenship despite living there early on in his teens, his visa was cancelled by the Australian federal government on character grounds during his holiday in Malta. He subsequently lost a High Court appeal.

Vella recently mourned the loss of his brother Gino, a Rebels MC member, but could not make the funeral since he is not allowed in Australia. Hundreds of Rebels bikies gathered in Sydney for what was described as one of the biggest outlaw motorcycle gang funerals seen in Australia for years.