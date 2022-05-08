60 feared dead after attack on Ukrainian school

Over 60 people are feared dead after a Russian bomb hit a village school sheltering people in east Ukraine.

Serhiy Haidai, governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, said that the aircraft bomb completely destroyed the school in Bilohorivka.

He added that there had been around 90 people sheltering in the school, 30 of which have been rescued from the rubble.

Seven were found injured and two were confirmed dead.

The governor had announced this on Telegram, saying that firefighters spent three hours trying to extinguish the blaze.

Meanwhile, all elderly people, women and children were evacuated from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol on Saturday. The plant is the last part of the city not yet under Russian control, with Russia demanding that defenders inside the plant surrender themselves.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that over 300 civilians had been rescued from the plant, but this information conflicts with the Russian defence ministry, which said that 51 people were evacuated within three days.

Mariupol has been under siege for weeks and is a strategic node for Russian forces that want to create a corridor between Ukraine’s eastern regions and Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

But the city has been reduced to rubble throughout the conflict, with thousands of civilians reported dead.