Russia warns Finland it will retaliate over NATO bid

The Kremlin has warned Finland its move to join NATO is a “direct threat”, insisting there will be retaliatory steps.

Responding to Finland's announcement this morning, the Kremlin said that the move to join NATO will not help stability and security in Europe, adding it will be "definitely" a threat to Russia.

On Wednesday, Finland’s President and Prime Minister backed Finland, applying for membership to join NATO amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said that the country shared an 810-mile border with Russia, and it must apply for membership to the organisation.

“We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.

The Russian foreign ministry has claimed NATO’s aim was to continue to expand towards its borders.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said steps were a “cause for regret”, and a reason to impose symmetrical response. He said Russia is prepared to give the most decisive response to any side which tries to get involved in the Ukrainian invasion.

“Everything (further action by Russia) will depend on how this process of expansion will look like in the future, how far the military infrastructure will move, how much closer to our borders,” Peskov said. “NATO is moving in our direction, so, of course, all this will become elements for a special analysis and development of necessary measures, in order to balance the situation and ensure our safety.”

Over the years, Finland has increased its cooperation with NATO since the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014. However, it did not join the block in an attempt to maintain good relations with Russia.

Sweden is also expected to decide on joining Nato in the coming days.

Support for joining NATO in Finland has changed rapidly since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the latest poll by public broadcaster YLE showing 76% of Finns in favour and only 12% against.

This week UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited both Stockholm and Helsinki to sign the agreements. The agreements said the UK would come to the aid of both countries if they were attacked and vice-versa.