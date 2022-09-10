Charles III officially proclaimed king

Prince Charles Philip Arthur George has been proclaimed as King Charles III in a ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday morning.

Although he automatically became king when his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, the Accession Council is the one that officially announced the name of the new monarch.

The Accession Council consists of members of the Royal Family, the prime minister and other senior politicians and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Following the formal announcement of the Queen's death, the proclamation that Charles III is now king was read out.

The 73-year-old King announced the death of his "beloved mother, the Queen", saying that the whole world sympathises with him in the “irreparable loss” suffered.

"My mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service. My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, dedication and devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this deep inheritance and of the grave duties and responsibilities which are now passed to me," Charles III said.

He thanked his "beloved" wife, Queen Consort Camilla, for her support, before taking the oath related to the security of the Church of Scotland.

The king then signed the oath, followed by the witnesses, Prince William - the new Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla. One of the orders approved by King Charles III was for the day of the Queen's funeral to be a Bank Holiday.

Former UK prime ministers Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Boris Johnson and Theresa May were all present for the ceremony. The ceremony was televised for the first time in history.

In his televised maiden speech on Friday, the king paid tribute to tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, describing her as an “inspiration” for many.

"In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition together with that fearless embrace of progress which makes us great as nations," he said. "The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became a hallmark of her reign," Charles III said.

People from all over the globe paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, who passed away on Thursday at age 96.