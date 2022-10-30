menu

At least 30 die after India bridge collapses into river

More than 400 people were on the bridge at the time according to local media

30 October 2022, 4:36pm
by Staff Reporter

A suspension bridge has collapsed in India, plunging hundreds of people into the river below.

The footbridge in India's western Gujarat state collapsed on Sunday, with several critically injured, officials said.

More than 400 people were on the bridge at the time, local media reported.

At least 30 people have been killed in the incident, Reuters reported citing local officials.

People were thrown into the Machchu river in the town of Morbi.

Footage on social media showed scores of people, including children, scrambling to climb out of the water and back up the twisted structure of the broken bridge to safety.

More to follow.

