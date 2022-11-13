[WATCH] Two confirmed dead after WW2 planes collide at Texas airshow

At least two people have been confirmed dead after two vintage World War Two-era planes collided and crashed at an air show in Texas.

Footage shows the aircraft striking each other at a low altitude, breaking one of the aircraft in half. A fireball can be seen as it hits the ground.

The planes - one of them a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress - were taking part in a commemorative air show near Dallas.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines pilots, said Terry Barker and Len Root - two of its former members - were among people who died in the collision.

Other media reports suggest as many as six people may have died in the collision.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the crash at the three-day event, which describes itself as the US's premiere WW2 air show and was being held in honour of Veterans Day.

The B-17 bomber played a major role in winning the air war against Germany in WW2.

The second plane, a P-63 Kingcobra, was a fighter aircraft used in the same war, but used in combat only by the Soviet Air Force.

The B-17 usually has a crew of about four to five people, while the P-63 has a single pilot, said Hank Coates, from the Commemorative Air Force which organised the event - but he could not confirm any fatalities.

"This was a WW2 flight demonstration type air show where we highlight the aircraft and their capabilities," he said.