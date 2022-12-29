Russia hits Ukraine with 120 missiles

Russia launched more than 120 missiles towards Ukraine on Thursday morning in a fresh wave of attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in major cities.

At least three people - including a 14-year-old girl - were taken to hospital after explosions hit the capital Kyiv, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

Blasts were also heard in the cities of Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv and Zhytomyr.

The air raid lasted for close to five hours and the regional leader of the southern province of Odesa, Maksym Marchenko, spoke of a "massive missile attack on Ukraine".

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia attacked the country from "various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles". It added that a number of Kamikaze drones had also been used.

Air raid alerts sounded in all regions of the country on Thursday morning. Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych urged civilians to seek shelter and said the country's air defences were operating.

In Kyiv, two homes were damaged by debris from intercepted missiles, according to the city military administration. Klitschko said 16 missiles were destroyed over the city by air defences.

In the southern region of Mykolaiv, Governor Vitaly Kim wrote that five missiles were intercepted by air defences.

Marchenko said 21 missiles were shot down in the Odesa region. He added that missile fragments had hit a residential building but no casualties were reported.

And in the Western city of Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said several explosions had been reported.

In a village in the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky said a missile had crashed into a resident's home but did not explode.

Dozens of Russian attacks have pounded Ukraine in recent weeks, causing repeated power cuts across the country. Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said the attacks had damaged power generating facilities and said the situation was "difficult" in the Odesa and Kyiv regions.