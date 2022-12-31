[WATCH] New Year celebrations kick-off around the globe

The Pacific nation of Kiribati was the first in the world to welcome the new year, and enter 2023.

Neighbouring New Zealand followed, with crowds gathering below Auckland’s Sky Tower for the 10-second countdown and a fireworks display. The event included a laser light and animation show, which took in several landmarks in the city.

Australia is next, where 2023 is being welcomed with a firework display over the Sydney harbour.

New Year celebrations are set to go ahead in China despite its nationwide surge in COVID infections. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that the city's fireworks display at the London Eye was sold out.

St George’s Square in Valletta will host the New Year’s Eve celebrations, after a two-year absence. Celebrations will kick-start at 10 pm with a programme containing a musical variety, with the participation of local artists.