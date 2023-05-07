United Kingdom's streets alive with coronation parties ahead of evening star-studded concert

Thousands of street parties are being held across the United Kingdom to celebrate the historic coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

Members of the Royal Family attended several community events, while

On Sunday morning, the Duke of Edinburgh and brother to the King, Edward and his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie, attended a Coronation Big Lunch in Cranleigh, Surrey.

The King’s sister, Princess Royal Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence joined a community street party in Swindon.

The Duke of York's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also attended a big lunch, even though as “not working members of the royal family,” they did not participate in the formal coronation procession.

On Sunday evening, the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle will steal the scene.

Broadcasted live on BBC One and BBC Radio 2, the concert is expected to feature an impressive line-up of performers, including Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Paloma Faith, and Olly Murs. Classical artists such as Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, and Lang Lang also graced the stage

The show will be hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, with video messages from Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones.

The Royal Ballet, Royal Opera, Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art will also come together for the first time for a performance featuring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.