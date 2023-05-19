Some of you have turned a blind eye to Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky tells Arab leaders

President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused some Arab leaders of “turning a blind eye” to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“None of you would turn a blind eye and allow your country to be invaded,” the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky landed in Jeddah earlier on Friday on his first-ever trip to Saudi Arabia to attend an Arab League summit. The Ukrainian president will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit.

Appearing to invoke the Arab world’s history of invasion and occupation, Zelensky said his country was defending itself from colonisers and imperialists.

“Unfortunately, there are some in the world and here among you who turn a blind eye to those [prisoner of war] cages and illegal annexations. I'm here so that everyone can take an honest look, no matter how hard the Russians try to influence, there must still be independence,” he said.

He also urged leaders present at the summit to support his peace initiative to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Zelensky said his priorities were to discuss Ukraine’s peace formula for ending Russia’s war on his country, protection of the Muslim community in Ukraine, and the return of political prisoners from Crimea, which has been annexed by Russia.

Host nation Saudi Arabia has walked a delicate line on the conflict - on the one hand supporting a UN resolution calling for Russia to withdraw its troops and pledging $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while on the other hand resisting imposing sanctions on Russia, preferring to see itself as neutral on the conflict.

Zelensky also took aim at Iran, which is not a member of the Arab League, for supplying Shahed drones to Russia. Iran denies supplying drones for the conflict.

The Ukrainian leader is expected to travel from Saudi Arabia to the G7 summit, although his office has not confirmed the visit.

The G7 summit kicked off on Friday with a renewed condemnation of Russia and an announcement of further sanctions.

The group of seven nations, made up of the US, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world's richest democracies. This year, eight other countries including Australia and India have also been invited.