In Pakistan: Explosion at political rally claims more than 40 lives

An explosion during a rally hosted by an Islamist party has killed at least 40 lives. Authorities have warned the death toll is likely to rise further.

The tragic event took place in the north-western Bajaur district, where the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) organized a meeting.

Among the victims of the blast was Maulana Ziaullah, a prominent leader of the JUI-F, as confirmed by local officials.

Authorities have cordoned off the area. Rescue teams are actively engaged in an ongoing operation to provide aid to the injured, more than 200 till now.

The cause of the explosion remains unconfirmed by the police.

Local television broadcasts display the distressing scenes of ambulances rushing the wounded to hospitals in the Pakistani tribal district of Bajaur, situated in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the border with Afghanistan.

The health facilities in the region are struggling to cope with the overwhelming number of casualties, with some severely injured individuals waiting in the hallways of health clinics.

The gravity of the situation has compelled the authorities to declare a health emergency at the district hospital.