King Charles III to undergo medical treatment next week, Princess Kate operated as well

King Charles III will undergo medical treatment next week for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The statement read that the King’s condition will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.

The announcement came only a few hours after it was revealed that Kate, Princess of Wales is also in hospital after undergoing planned abdominal surgery.

Buckingham Palace source speaking to international media said the King was keen to share his diagnosis to encourage men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked.

Benign prostate enlargement is not cancerous and is common in men over 50. Usually, it is not a serious condition.

NHS records that around one in three men could experience symptoms of an enlarged prostate, which is a gland that sits below the bladder.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales will spend nearly two weeks in hospital to receive her treatment.

Kensington Palace did not enclose further details about her condition, but it is understood to not be cancer.

Princess Kate will not return to public duties until after Easter, while King Charles will return in one week.