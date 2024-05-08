US pauses bomb shipment to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion

The US will temporarily pause the delivery of bombs to Israel due to concerns of a ground offensive in Rafah.

The decision was taken last week in agreement with Egyptian officials, who have been trying to de-escalate the ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip.

The shipment consisted of 1,800 of 2,000lb (907kg) bombs and 1,700 of 500lb bombs, a senior administration official told CBS News.

While Israel has not ‘‘fully addressed’’ the concerns of the US over the humanitarian needs of civilians in Rafah, the Palestinian groups have welcomed the US intervention.

Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political media chief, said the move was a ‘‘positive development.’’

Tensions escalating in the region

Overnight, Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip continued, hours after Israeli forces took control of the main Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt.

Local medics said seven members of one family were killed in one overnight strike.

On Monday, the Israeli military ordered tens of thousands of civilians to evacuate to nearby eastern parts of Rafah city, due to a ‘‘limited’’ operation to eliminate Hamas fighters.

The Rafah crossing serves as a key point for the people of Gaza, providing a crucial entry for the delivery of essential supplies, including food, medicine, and other humanitarian aid.

Since the beginning of the war last October, the crossing has become an essential route for those seeking refuge in Egypt.

Ongoing efforts

Meanwhile, efforts continue to draw up a ceasefire agreement, with the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. In Cairo, negotiations are to resume between Israel and Hamas through mediators.

"The US position has been that Israel should not launch a major ground operation in Rafah, where more than a million people are sheltering with nowhere else to go," a White House administration official said.

The Strategic Consultative Group of the United States has been in talks with Israel to discuss how they will meet the humanitarian needs of civilians in Rafah, and how to operate differently against Hamas than they have elsewhere in Gaza.

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza to eliminate Hamas in response to the group’s attack on southern Israel on 7 October, during which about 1,200 people were killed, and more than 250 civilians were taken hostage