European Commission passes choice to member states on abortion access funding

The European Commission has declined to establish a new financing mechanism to expand abortion access across Europe, despite a proposal backed by nearly 1.2 million European citizens through the 'My Voice, My Choice' initiative.

Through a decision on Thursday in Brussels, the Commission said that it was "not necessary to propose a new legal instrument," as EU support could already be provided through funds. It pointed member states to the European Social Fund (ESF+), a €142.7 billion fund largely used to support employment and welfare services, which countries can use, if in line with their national laws, to help women travel abroad for abortion care.

The My Voice, My Choice citizens' initiative had called on the EU to set up a voluntary, opt-in financial scheme to help women who cannot access abortion in their home country and choose to travel to one where they can. The European Parliament voted to support the initiative in December, though some MEPs argued it conflicted with EU and national rules.

Adopted by 358 to 202 with 79 abstentions, the text urges the Commission, per the ‘My Voice My Choice’ proposal, to create an opt-in EU-wide financial mechanism supported by EU funds. This would allow member states to provide safe, legal abortion access in line with their laws to those without such access.

Labour MEPs Thomas Bajada and Daniel Attard had abstained, while Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba and Nationalist MEPs Peter Agius and David Casa had voted against.

"The ESF+ can support the efforts of these member states, while granting them autonomy to determine how and under what conditions access to safe and legal abortion will be provided," the Commission said.

My Voice, My Choice coordinator Nika Kovač welcomed the decision, calling it "a victory for women in Europe."

"For the first time, the Commission confirms that EU funds can be used to guarantee access to safe abortion care, particularly for women in vulnerable situations, regardless of where they come from in Europe," she said. "This is not symbolic. It is a political commitment to women's rights."

The decision was presented to the initiative's organisers by Commissioner for Equality Hadja Lahbib, who the group said presented it as "a clear yes" to their demands. Kovač said organisers were particularly pleased that the mechanism could be used to fund not just medical services, but also travel costs, something she described as especially important in life-threatening situations requiring urgent assistance.

The group was disappointed no new funds were committed. "Our priority is results for women, not legal form," Kovač said, urging the Commission to give clear instructions to member states on using EU funds and to create an information platform for patients.

Member states that wish to use the ESF+ for abortion access may first need to amend their existing programmes under the fund.

Anti-abortion lobby group 'seriously concerned' by decision

In Malta, the Life Network Foundation said it was seriously concerned by the Commission's decision. The group argued that allowing Member States to draw on the European Social Fund (ESF) to facilitate abortion travel risks reshaping the original purpose of the fund.

Established to promote employment, social inclusion and support for vulnerable people, the ESF was “not created to subsidise abortion services or cross-border abortion travel,” the statement said. It warned that such use of EU financing would fundamentally alter the spirit and intent of the programme without what it described as proper democratic consensus.

It urged European and national authorities to prioritise maternity care, financial assistance, counselling and practical support for pregnant women instead of allocating public funds to facilitate abortion abroad.

The organisation also called on the Maltese government to clarify whether it intends to make use of EU resources to finance abortion travel in light of the Commission’s announcement.