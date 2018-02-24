500 dead after week long intensive air bombardments in Syria

Government forces in Syria have left more than 500 dead after intensive air strikes were launched throughout the week on a rebel enclave in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

Syrian government forces, backed up by Russian forces, launched an attack in the area last Sunday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK based group monitoring the Syrian war said that more than 121 children have been reported dead.

The UN security council will be voting later on Saturday on a new ceasefire resolution.

The Syrian government has denied targeting civilians and says that it is committed on liberating the area from ‘terrorists’, a term used by the government when referring to the several jihadist militants and rebel groups in the area.