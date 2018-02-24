500 dead after week long intensive air bombardments in Syria
Air strikes have left 500 dead in a Syrian government push to liberate Eastern Ghouta near Damascus
Government forces in Syria have left more than 500 dead after intensive air strikes were launched throughout the week on a rebel enclave in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.
Syrian government forces, backed up by Russian forces, launched an attack in the area last Sunday.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK based group monitoring the Syrian war said that more than 121 children have been reported dead.
The UN security council will be voting later on Saturday on a new ceasefire resolution.
The Syrian government has denied targeting civilians and says that it is committed on liberating the area from ‘terrorists’, a term used by the government when referring to the several jihadist militants and rebel groups in the area.