500 dead after week long intensive air bombardments in Syria

Air strikes have left 500 dead in a Syrian government push to liberate Eastern Ghouta near Damascus 

24 February 2018, 3:51pm
Syrian forces have been conducting airstrikes on the rebel enclave throughout the week
Government forces in Syria have left more than 500 dead after intensive air strikes were launched throughout the week on a rebel enclave in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

Syrian government forces, backed up by Russian forces, launched an attack in the area last Sunday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK based group monitoring the Syrian war said that more than 121 children have been reported dead.

The UN security council will be voting later on Saturday on a new ceasefire resolution.

The Syrian government has denied targeting civilians and says that it is committed on liberating the area from ‘terrorists’, a term used by the government when referring to the several jihadist militants and rebel groups in the area. 

Staff Reporter
