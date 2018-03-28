Jaynesh Chudasama jailed for 13 years for killing three teens in London hit-and-run

A driver who hit and killed three teenage boys as they walked to a birthday party in West London has been jailed for 13 years.

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, of Hayes, west London, admitted to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Chudasama had traces of cannabis in his system when he ploughed into the teenage boys on Shepiston Lane, on 26 January.

Harry Rice, 17, George Wilkinson and Josh McGuinness, both 16, died instantly when Chudasama struck them at more than 70mph in Hayes.

The boys’ parents have described Chudasama "a coward" after he ran away from the scene.

Reacting to the sentencing at the Old Bailey, the victims' parents said the jail term was "an insult to the lives of their children".

In February, the court heard how Josh was struck with such force he was thrown over a fence and into a nearby cemetery.

Harry was carried on the bonnet of the car until it crashed into the cemetery wall, while a girl held George's hand as he lay dying, half in the road and half on the pavement.

Chudasama fled the scene, but was pursued and caught by two boys before subsequently being arrested by police.